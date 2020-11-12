Four more military personnel test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Four more workers at a defense ministry agency handling welfare for service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ministry said Thursday.
The latest cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases at the Welfare Agency to 11, after one of its personnel was confirmed to have been infected earlier this week, according to the ministry.
The agency is not located inside the ministry compound, but one of the patients was found to have visited a church near the ministry on Sunday, prompting the authorities to carry out virus tests for those who visited the religious facility.
So far, there were no confirmed cases linked to the welfare agency among those who work at the compound in Seoul's Yongsan, according to ministry officials.
