(LEAD) Moon, Biden reaffirm commitment to robust alliance, peaceful Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Moon's Twitter message)
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a phone call with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday, in which they reaffirmed a commitment to a robust Seoul-Washington alliance.
"We reaffirmed our firm commitment to a robust ROK-US alliance and peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula," Moon tweeted. ROK is the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
He added, "Going forward, I will work closely with him to meet global challenges including COVID-19 and climate change."
It marked their first conversation since Biden was declared the winner of last week's election.
Moon earlier issued a statement expressing hope for a stronger alliance between the two nations and continued bilateral partnerships in efforts for denuclearization and regional peace.
Biden made a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia, his official activity as the incoming U.S. president, on Veterans Day.
He reportedly spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the day as well, following calls with European leaders.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul