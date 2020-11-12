(3rd LD) Moon, Biden agree to cooperate closely on N. Korean nuke issue in phone call
By Lee Chi-dong and Chang Dong-woo
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his incoming U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed to work closely together to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, as they had a 14-minute phone conversation Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Biden described South Korea as a "linchpin" of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Moon asked Biden to "communicate closely" for the forward-looking development of the Seoul-Washington alliance, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of lasting peace here.
The president cited the allies' 70 years of partnership for the protection of such shared values as democracy and human rights, Kang said.
Biden reaffirmed Washington's firm security commitment to South Korea and said that he would "closely cooperate" for a resolution to the North Korean nuclear issue, he added.
They also agreed to expand cooperation on global challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change, and agreed to meet at an early date after Biden's inauguration, Kang said.
It marked their first conversation since Biden was declared the winner of last week's election.
Moon took note of Biden's visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day.
While praising Seoul's efforts to contain new coronavirus transmissions, Biden said he will do his best to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. before the official launch of his administration.
Moon earlier wrote on Twitter that he and Biden "reaffirmed our firm commitment to a robust ROK-US alliance and peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula." ROK is the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
He added, "Going forward, I will work closely with him to meet global challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change."
Biden reportedly spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the day as well, following calls with Canadian and European leaders.
Meanwhile, members of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Council's standing committee discussed the developments of the American presidential election and the means to sustain and further develop the South Korea-U.S. relationship based on the bilateral alliance.
The session was presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.
The members also discussed measures to "achieve lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and its denuclearization," according to Cheong Wa Dae.
