Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 12, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/05 Cloudy 20
Incheon 15/07 Cloudy 20
Suwon 17/02 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 17/03 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/01 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 19/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/04 Sunny 0
Busan 20/10 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul
-
5
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief