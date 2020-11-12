Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

November 12, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/05 Cloudy 20

Incheon 15/07 Cloudy 20

Suwon 17/02 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 17/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/01 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 19/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/04 Sunny 0

Busan 20/10 Sunny 0

