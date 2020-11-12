Rice output at half-century low in 2020 on bad weather
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's rice output fell to the lowest level in 52 years in 2020 as a record-long rainy season and typhoons in the summer hampered production, data showed Thursday.
The country's rice production came to 3.51 million tons this year, down 6.4 percent from 3.74 million tons last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the lowest level since 1968, when South Korea produced 3.2 million tons of rice.
It also marked the fourth straight year of the country's yearly rice production staying below 4 million tons.
The reduced output came as a long rainy season and typhoons reduced the number of sunny days and hurt the growth of grains, according to the statistics agency.
South Korea underwent a record-long rainy season this year that began June 24 and lasted for 54 days in the central part of the country. The country was also hit by powerful typhoons, including Typhoon Maysak and Haishen, until September.
The fall in rice output was also attributed to a steady decline in cultivation areas, the data showed.
The combined size of rice paddy areas reached 726,432 hectares this year, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been steadily declining in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul