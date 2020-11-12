SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q3
All News 09:35 November 12, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 63.1 billion won (US$56.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 63 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 50.5 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 4684.1 percent to 3.9 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul