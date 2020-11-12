Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' Q3 net profit falls 7.1 pct on loan-loss provisions

All News 12:00 November 12, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their third-quarter earnings decline 7.1 percent from a year earlier due to increased loan-loss provisions, data showed Thursday.

The combined net profit stood at 3.5 trillion won (US$3.1 billion) for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 3.7 trillion won a year earlier, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.

Preliminary interest income for the third quarter stood at 10.4 trillion won, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier.

Corporate logos of South Korea's leading banks (Yonhap)

Loan-loss provisions rose 1.2 percent on-year to 1.5 trillion won, the FSS said.

The average net interest margin of the banks, a key barometer of profitability, stood at 1.4 percent for the third quarter, down 0.15 percentage point from a year ago.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#banks-Q3 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!