Hyundai launches Sonata N Line in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday launched the Sonata N Line model in the domestic market to diversify its lineup.
The Sonata N Line sedan comes with a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and an eight-speed dual clutch transmission, the company said in a statement.
It can reach 100 kilometers per hour in 6.5 seconds and is equipped with safety features, such as the lane keeping assist and front collision avoidance systems, it said.
The model is priced at 30 million won-36 million won (US$27,000-$32,000).
The Sonata N Line is the latest model in Hyundai's N Line vehicle lineup.
The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.
Hyundai currently sells the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as the Avante N Line and the Kona N Line, in select markets.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul