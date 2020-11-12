R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean R&B singer-songwriter Crush has joined the army to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Thursday.
The 28-year-old, whose real name is Shin Hyo-seob, has entered an army boot camp for basic military training, according to P Nation, the management agency led by K-pop star Psy. Crush is set to serve as a public service worker for roughly two years.
In October, Crush released the star-studded EP "with HER," featuring K-pop artists, like Lee So-ra, Yoon Mi-rae and Taeyeon of Girls' Generation.
He said he had "poured in his everything" into the album before temporarily bidding farewell to fans.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul