Seoul in talks with Washington for communications with acting defense secretary
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in talks with the United States to continue close coordination on pending alliance issues following the appointment of Christopher Miller as the U.S. acting defense secretary, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump fired his defense chief, Mark Esper, just days after his election defeat to former Vice President Joe Biden. Esper was sworn in as secretary of defense in June last year.
"We consider it a natural matter to communicate with the new acting secretary side for close coordination between the defense authorities of South Korea and the U.S.," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing. "The two countries have a shared understanding on that, and as far as I know, (related) discussions are under way."
The ministry earlier said it will continue to work closely with the U.S. under the incoming Biden administration to maintain a firm combined readiness posture.
Setting up a task force led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min, the ministry has been reviewing policy measures to prepare for possible changes in defense issues between the two sides.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul