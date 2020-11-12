Shinsegae Q3 net profit down 98.4 pct. to 858 mln won
All News 13:41 November 12, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 858 million won (US$769,852), down 98.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 73.8 percent on-year to 25.2 billion won. Sales decreased 24.2 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
The operating profit was 87.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul