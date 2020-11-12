Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae International Q3 net profit down 76.7 pct. to 5.1 bln won

All News 13:58 November 12, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 5.1 billion won (US$4.6 million), down 76.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 7 billion won, down 63.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 7.3 percent to 333.8 billion won.
