N. Korea claims sharp increase in Chinese travelers in recent years
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean state tour agency on Thursday claimed that the number of Chinese travelers to the North has increased "sharply" over the past few years in an apparent bid to highlight close relations between the two countries.
The North's State General Bureau of Tourism made the claim in a post on its website, saying that many of the travelers had a chance to reflect upon the "friendly history" between the people of the two countries.
The post, however, did not provide the number of Chinese who visited the North nor did it specify the timeframe.
The claim comes amid expectations that inbound travelers to the North might have declined due to Pyongyang's tightened border control put in place since early this year to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus.
North Korea has highlighted its close ties with China recently, as they mark the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the 1950-53 Korean War this year.
