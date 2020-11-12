Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court grants bail to Shincheonji leader indicted on charges of obstructing COVID-19 response

All News 14:36 November 12, 2020

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A court on Thursday granted bail to the leader of a minor religious sect at the center of the early coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.

Lee Man-hee, the 89-year-old leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was indicted in August for allegedly submitting false documents to health authorities on the whereabouts and number of participants at Shincheonji's gatherings in February when the sect was blamed for spikes in the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, he has requested bail, citing poor health.

Lee Man-hee, founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, bows before a news conference at his villa in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on March 2, 2020. The religious sect has been at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak in South Korea. (Yonhap)


