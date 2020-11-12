Court grants bail to Shincheonji leader indicted on charges of obstructing COVID-19 response
All News 14:36 November 12, 2020
SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A court on Thursday granted bail to the leader of a minor religious sect at the center of the early coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.
Lee Man-hee, the 89-year-old leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was indicted in August for allegedly submitting false documents to health authorities on the whereabouts and number of participants at Shincheonji's gatherings in February when the sect was blamed for spikes in the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, he has requested bail, citing poor health.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul