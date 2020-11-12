Biden's election to positively impact S. Korean economy: finance minister
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Joe Biden's victory in last week's U.S. presidential election is expected to positively impact the South Korean economy, as it will help ease economic uncertainty and improve global trade environments, Seoul's finance minister said Thursday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also said Biden's environment-friendly policies and a trade row between the U.S. and China are likely to serve as downside risks to Asia's fourth-largest economy.
"(Biden's election) is expected to ease global (economic) uncertainty, bolster the fallout of the U.S. fiscal policy and improve trade environments, thus having positive impacts on the global economy," Hong said at a meeting on the government's emergency response for the economy.
The minister said Biden's victory will serve as an "upside" factor that will help the South Korean economy as the U.S. fiscal stimulus is expected to boost global trade.
Hong said Biden's stricter stance on climate change and a possible prolonged trade spat between Washington and Beijing warrant close watch for their impacts on industries.
As for financial markets, the minister said the foreign exchange rate may undergo short-term volatility.
The won rose against the dollar in recent sessions as the U.S. is expected to take an expansionary fiscal policy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The won closed at a 23-month high of 1,110 a dollar Wednesday.
The finance ministry said it plans to set up a pan-governmental task force to seek ways to promote economic cooperation with the incoming U.S. administration.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul