6 individuals affiliated with USFK test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Five American service members and a dependent have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
They arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights between Nov. 3-10, according to the U.S. military.
Five of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the other was confirmed with the virus on a second test conducted before release.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 325.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
2
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea tests unmanned drone taxis in downtown Seoul