Samsung Life Insurance Q3 net profit up 44.4 pct. to 345.4 bln won

All News 15:37 November 12, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 345.4 billion won (US$309.9 million), up 44.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 374.6 billion won, up 40.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.6 percent to 7.76 trillion won.
