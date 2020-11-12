Mirae Asset Daewoo Q3 net income up 67.7 pct. to 231 bln won
All News 15:39 November 12, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 231 billion won (US$207.2 million), up 67.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 294.2 billion won, up 71.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 35.7 percent to 2.56 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
