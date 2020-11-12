KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteChilsung 91,300 UP 800
SPC SAMLIP 70,000 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,900 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,015 DN 95
POSCO 236,500 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 174,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 49,900 UP 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,800 DN 150
SBC 10,150 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,700 DN 650
LGInt 19,000 UP 650
DongkukStlMill 6,750 DN 40
Daesang 25,300 UP 50
JWPHARMA 32,000 0
SKNetworks 4,855 DN 10
ORION Holdings 13,350 DN 150
LotteFood 317,000 0
DB INSURANCE 47,050 DN 1,150
SK Discovery 67,100 0
LS 57,600 DN 1,200
GC Corp 381,000 UP 9,000
GS E&C 30,200 DN 900
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,500 UP 50
SamsungElec 61,000 DN 300
NHIS 10,500 DN 150
KPIC 232,000 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,440 DN 140
SKC 82,300 UP 200
GS Retail 34,050 DN 950
Ottogi 562,000 DN 6,000
DOOSAN 48,850 DN 1,450
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 UP 3,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,000 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 32,900 DN 750
HITEJINRO 34,750 UP 100
Yuhan 63,700 DN 700
DaelimInd 81,400 DN 2,400
BoryungPharm 16,250 UP 300
L&L 10,750 DN 50
