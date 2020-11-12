KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,500 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,450 DN 150
Shinsegae 229,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 299,500 UP 4,000
SGBC 31,500 UP 1,100
Hyosung 79,600 DN 200
GCH Corp 36,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 33,100 UP 100
Binggrae 56,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 515,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 21,200 DN 250
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15550 DN300
KiaMtr 59,000 UP 900
Donga Socio Holdings 127,500 DN 7,000
SK hynix 88,100 UP 1,100
Youngpoong 517,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,600 DN 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,100 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,300 UP 1,050
Kogas 30,100 DN 450
Hanwha 26,150 DN 600
DB HiTek 33,800 DN 500
CJ 81,200 DN 1,300
NEXENTIRE 5,670 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 153,000 DN 500
KCC 169,000 DN 2,500
SKBP 163,500 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 23,850 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,150 UP 300
TaekwangInd 801,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
KAL 24,600 DN 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,700 DN 100
LG Corp. 75,500 DN 1,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,800 UP 900
HMM 14,350 UP 1,350
PanOcean 4,510 UP 285
Hanssem 93,800 DN 800
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,450 UP 450
