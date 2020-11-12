KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 93,500 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,350 UP 200
OCI 66,500 UP 400
LS ELECTRIC 55,900 UP 900
KorZinc 392,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,020 UP 10
SYC 51,400 DN 900
IlyangPharm 68,000 DN 2,800
F&F 95,800 DN 1,100
MERITZ SECU 3,630 DN 25
HtlShilla 81,400 UP 600
Hanmi Science 53,800 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 143,500 UP 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 136,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 45,200 DN 350
Mobis 239,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,400 DN 1,100
HDC HOLDINGS 10,550 DN 150
S-1 83,400 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 42,750 UP 650
UNID 45,600 DN 350
Hanchem 155,000 UP 5,000
DWS 32,250 DN 800
S-Oil 64,700 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 36,250 UP 550
LG Innotek 154,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 278,500 DN 2,000
IBK 9,060 DN 190
NamhaeChem 8,430 DN 50
DONGSUH 29,500 DN 100
KEPCO 20,950 DN 300
SamsungSecu 35,500 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 9,030 UP 40
SKTelecom 230,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 53,300 DN 800
HyundaiElev 40,050 DN 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 UP 1,450
Hanon Systems 13,550 UP 100
SK 211,500 UP 4,500
DAEKYO 3,905 DN 5
