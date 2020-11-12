GKL 14,400 0

Handsome 29,800 UP 250

Asiana Airlines 3,980 UP 120

COWAY 74,100 DN 2,700

LOTTE SHOPPING 99,000 UP 2,700

BGF 4,585 UP 10

SamsungEng 12,050 DN 300

SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 2,500

SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 DN 650

CheilWorldwide 21,550 DN 200

KT 23,600 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153000 UP1000

LOTTE TOUR 15,600 UP 100

LG Uplus 11,700 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 1,200

KT&G 85,600 DN 1,300

DHICO 16,400 UP 50

LG Display 15,000 DN 150

Kangwonland 23,000 DN 450

NAVER 279,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 357,500 UP 2,000

NCsoft 791,000 DN 10,000

DSME 24,000 DN 400

DSINFRA 8,690 UP 20

DWEC 3,600 DN 10

Donga ST 88,300 DN 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,300 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 366,000 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 29,300 DN 50

LGH&H 1,607,000 UP 36,000

LGCHEM 692,000 0

KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,200 DN 600

HALLA HOLDINGS 34,500 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 86,100 DN 700

Celltrion 292,000 DN 4,500

Huchems 24,900 DN 1,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 95,300 UP 900

