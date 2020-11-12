KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 14,400 0
Handsome 29,800 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 3,980 UP 120
COWAY 74,100 DN 2,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,000 UP 2,700
BGF 4,585 UP 10
SamsungEng 12,050 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG CARD 32,250 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 21,550 DN 200
KT 23,600 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 15,600 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 1,200
KT&G 85,600 DN 1,300
DHICO 16,400 UP 50
LG Display 15,000 DN 150
Kangwonland 23,000 DN 450
NAVER 279,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 357,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 791,000 DN 10,000
DSME 24,000 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,690 UP 20
DWEC 3,600 DN 10
Donga ST 88,300 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,300 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 366,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 29,300 DN 50
LGH&H 1,607,000 UP 36,000
LGCHEM 692,000 0
KEPCO E&C 16,700 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,200 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,500 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 86,100 DN 700
Celltrion 292,000 DN 4,500
Huchems 24,900 DN 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,300 UP 900
