S. Korea looking into cancellation of Samsung-chartered flights to China
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is checking with China about the cancellation of two Samsung-chartered flights to the country, officials said Thursday, amid speculation it could be related to China's recent strengthening of entry restrictions.
The flights had planned to depart for the Chinese cities of Xian and Tianjin on Friday, carrying Samsung Electronics Co. employees. The exact reason for the cancellation was not known, but it came a day after Beijing began requiring all international arrivals to submit two negative COVID-19 test results.
"Following the measure, it appears certain Chinese entry procedures could be toughened, including the approval of chartered flights. We are checking detailed facts with the Chinese side," a ministry official said.
The official, however, stressed that this does not mean the expedited entry system Seoul and Beijing have established for businesspeople has been suspended.
"We are actively trying to communicate with the Chinese side so as to minimize the inconvenience for our businesspeople due to Beijing's toughened entry procedures," the official added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
2
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases over 100 for 5th day; enhanced virus curbs in the offing