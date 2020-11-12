S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 12, 2020
All News 16:30 November 12, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.701 0.710 -0.9
3-year TB 0.969 0.989 -2.0
10-year TB 1.650 1.662 -1.2
2-year MSB 0.868 0.882 -1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.256 2.274 -1.8
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
2
N. Korea estimated to have up to 60 nuclear warheads: U.S. think tank
-
3
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases over 100 for 5th day; enhanced virus curbs in the offing