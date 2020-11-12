(LEAD) Wiz beat Bears to stay alive in KBO postseason

A walk and a single after two outs put men at the corners for Yoo Han-joon, who moved up from fifth to cleanup in the lineup for this game. Yoo hit a hard bouncer up the middle, and shortstop Kim Jae-ho, trying to make a diving grab, had the ball go off his glove and trickle into center field. That allowed Hwang Jae-gyun to score easily from third for a 1-0 KT lead.