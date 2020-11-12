Young right-hander tasked with keeping KBO club alive in postseason
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Right-hander Bae Je-seong will try to keep the KT Wiz alive in the South Korean baseball postseason when he starts his club's second straight elimination game on Friday.
Bae will get the ball against the Doosan Bears for Game 4 of the best-of-five second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. After losing the first two games, the Wiz staved off elimination with a 5-2 victory in Thursday's Game 3.
Bae went 10-7 with a 3.95 ERA in a career-high 141 1/3 innings during the regular season.
He made one regular season start against the Bears and gave up four earned runs on six hits in six innings to take the loss on Sept. 4.
Second baseman Choi Joo-hwan homered off Bae in that game, but Choi has been limited to sporadic pinch-hitting duties so far in the postseason due to a foot injury.
The Bears will try to finish off the Wiz, with left-hander Yoo Hee-kwan getting the start.
He went 10-11 with a 5.02 ERA in the regular season. The soft-tossing left-hander faced the Wiz five times, and had a 1-3 record with a 6.45 ERA.
Switch-hitting slugger Mel Rojas Jr. mashed against Yoo, going 6-for-8 with two home runs and two doubles. Two other KT hitters, Kang Bae-ho and Cho Yong-ho, each had six hits off Yoo apiece.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
2
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
3
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment kills virus within 4-5 days: chief
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 100 for 5th day; enhanced virus curbs in the offing
-
5
Mask rule violators face fines in S. Korea