Korean-language dailies

-- Labor for six days per week, 12 hours per day with minimum wage, no time even to despair (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Prosecution reform under way,' Cheong Wa Dae not to replace justice minister (Kookmin Daily)

-- Biden says ROK-US alliance is Indo-Pacific linchpin (Donga llbo)

-- Biden says Korea is linchpin, vows close cooperation on NK nukes: moves to restore creaking alliance (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't just lets management, labor find measures to prevent overwork among couriers (Segye Times)

-- Ignoring law, Justice Minister Choo orders password confession act (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden gives message of pressuring China during first phone talks with Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Backbreaking nighttime delivery to be banned (Hankyoreh)

-- 'We are not machines,' outcries still go on (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Development bank, Korean Air seek to undertake Asiana (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 2 yrs into new external audit law, cost for audit skyrocketed 70 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

