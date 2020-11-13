Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Labor for six days per week, 12 hours per day with minimum wage, no time even to despair (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Prosecution reform under way,' Cheong Wa Dae not to replace justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden says ROK-US alliance is Indo-Pacific linchpin (Donga llbo)
-- Biden says Korea is linchpin, vows close cooperation on NK nukes: moves to restore creaking alliance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't just lets management, labor find measures to prevent overwork among couriers (Segye Times)
-- Ignoring law, Justice Minister Choo orders password confession act (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden gives message of pressuring China during first phone talks with Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Backbreaking nighttime delivery to be banned (Hankyoreh)
-- 'We are not machines,' outcries still go on (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Development bank, Korean Air seek to undertake Asiana (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2 yrs into new external audit law, cost for audit skyrocketed 70 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Biden calls South Korea 'linchpin' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, Biden reaffirm commitment to alliance, cooperation on global issues (Korea Herald)
-- Korea advised to take 'measured' approach to Biden (Korea Times)
(END)
