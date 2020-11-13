Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 November 13, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/08 Cloudy 0
Incheon 16/11 Cloudy 0
Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 17/05 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 18/04 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 16/03 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 19/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/04 Sunny 0
Busan 21/10 Sunny 0
(END)
