Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 November 13, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/08 Cloudy 0

Incheon 16/11 Cloudy 0

Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 17/05 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 18/04 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/03 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 19/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/04 Sunny 0

Busan 21/10 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!