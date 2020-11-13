New virus cases spike to over 2-month high, tougher restrictions under review
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases spiked to almost 200 Friday, the highest in 70 days, as sporadic cluster infections from informal gatherings continued to pop up across the nation, forcing health authorities to consider raising the social distancing scheme.
The country added 191 more COVID-19 cases, including 162 local infections, raising the total caseload to 28,133, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The daily caseload was the highest since Sept. 4, marking a triple-digit growth for a sixth consecutive day.
Health authorities said many infections occurred at small gatherings of family and friends across the nation, expressing worries over sporadic infections on various occasions.
"If the current trend continues, we have to seriously consider raising the social distancing scheme, while some provincial governments have already raised it to Level 1.5," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a meeting with senior health officials.
South Korea has kept the Level 1 social distancing scheme under a new five-tier system nationwide, although some cities and provincial governments upped their virus infection preventive measures.
Asan and Cheonan, both located in central South Chungcheong Province, adopted tougher measures last week. Wonju in Gangwon Province and Suncheon, located 415 kilometers south of Seoul, also raised their social distancing schemes to Level 1.5 this week.
Under Level 1, people are required to follow basic guidelines, such as wearing masks, and gatherings of over 500 people are not recommended.
People are still allowed to carry on with most of their daily routines under Level 1.5, but gatherings of 100 or more people will be regulated, though it is not a complete ban.
The latest uptick comes as new rules mandating face masks in public places took effect on Friday after a 30-day grace period, to better combat the coronavirus.
People will face a fine of up to 100,000 won (about US$90) if they do not wear masks on public transportation and at demonstrations, as well as medical, religious and care facilities.
Among the locally transmitted cases, the capital city of Seoul accounted for 74 cases, and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul reported 36. Incheon, located west of Seoul, had three new patients. The greater Seoul area houses around half of the nation's population.
The number of new cases in the Seoul metropolitan area hit a three-week high since Oct. 23.
Other provinces also reported additional cases.
Gangwon Province gained 23 cases, while South Jeolla Province and South Chungcheong Province had nine and seven cases, respectively. Gwangju, located 330 kilometers south of Seoul, had five more.
The country added 29 imported cases.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 50, down 53 from Thursday.
South Korea reported one additional death, raising the total at 488.
The number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 133.
