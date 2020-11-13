Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Life Insurance Q3 net profit up 104.1 pct. to 148.9 bln won

All News 09:23 November 13, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 148.9 billion won (US$133.6 million), up 104.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 206.9 billion won, up 134.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 17.1 percent to 5.65 trillion won.
