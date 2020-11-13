S. Korea's money supply grows at fast clip in September
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow quickly in September as firms rushed to secure funds amid the coronavirus pandemic, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's M2 stood at 3,115.8 trillion won (US$2.8 trillion) as of end-September, up 0.5 percent from August, according to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From a year earlier, M2 surged 9.2 percent, the BOK said.
A key economic indicator closely monitored by authorities, M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other near money that is easily convertible to cash.
The BOK said M2 kept rising at a fast pace in September as companies took out large bank loans amid the prolonged economic impact from the COVID-19 outbreak and low interest rates.
Funds held by households and nonprofit organizations fell by 3.5 trillion won in September from the previous month, with those held by businesses rising by 8.7 trillion won.
South Korea's corporate earnings and household income have taken a big hit from the coronavirus outbreak that has sent consumer spending and exports, the country's twin growth engines, tumbling.
The BOK conducted two rate cuts in less than three months after the country confirmed its first coronavirus case on Jan. 20, sending the policy rate to a record low of 0.5 percent.
