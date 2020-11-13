The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 13, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.60 0.60
3-M 0.64 0.64
6-M 0.79 0.80
12-M 0.91 0.91
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
2
Seoul to launch city-wide response system against violation of public mask rules
-
3
(4th LD) Moon, Biden agree to cooperate closely on N. Korean nuke issue in phone call
-
4
Mask rule violators face fines in S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 100 for 5th day; enhanced virus curbs in the offing