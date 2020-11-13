Seoul stocks switch to losses late Fri. morning amid COVID-19 woes
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Friday morning, as concerns over the spreading coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.74 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,471.88 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded choppy, with investors paying keen attention to the COVID-19 circumstances.
Investor sentiment worsened as the South Korean prime minister said the government would have to "seriously consider" toughening its social distancing scheme. The country's new daily cases spiked to almost 200 Friday, the highest in 70 days.
Stocks were also affected by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's statement that "the next few months could be challenging" for the world's largest economy due to the virus flare-up.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 1.08 percent to 29,080.17 points, with the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite losing 0.65 percent and the S&P 500 retreating 1 percent.
Most large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.45 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, advanced 2.01 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem rose 1.73 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dipped 3.59 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics slipped 0.4 percent, and Celltrion retreated 2.05 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver edged up 0.18 percent, and its rival Kakao climbed 0.84 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,116.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
