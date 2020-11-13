Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 73 bln won order from Europe

All News 14:04 November 13, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday that it has secured a 72.26 billion won (US$64.8 million) order to build six container carriers from a European company.

The vessels are slated to be delivered by Jan. 31, 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The order has an option for the European company to cancel an order for a maximum of two carriers, the shipbuilder said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding did not reveal the name of the European company.

So far this year, Daewoo Shipbuilding has bagged orders worth $3.95 billion in total to build 19 vessels, including six container ships, meeting 55 percent of its annual order target.

This file photo, provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on May 22, 2020, shows a 24,000 TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent unit, a measurement of cargo capacity. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#shipbuilder #order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!