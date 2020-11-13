Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 November 13, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Nov. 9 -- Unification minister urges North Korea to act in discreet, wise and flexible manner during U.S. leadership change
10 -- FM Kang, Pompeo reaffirm efforts to ensure peace on Korean Peninsula
11 -- Foreign minister meets with people close to Biden, stresses need for U.S. to prioritize N.K. issue
12 -- Biden says he is looking forward to working with Moon on challenges, including N. Korea
