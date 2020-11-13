IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft's new K-pop platform
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop acts IZ*ONE and Monsta X are set to join game developer NCsoft's new fan platform aiming for launch early next year, the company said Friday.
The platform, named Universe, will allow K-pop fans around the world to join fan communities and enjoy original content, according to KLAP, an NCsoft affiliate that is leading the project.
The platform includes features like authorization of fan activities, such as buying albums and attending concerts. The company said it also plans to bring the artists' voices onto the platform using artificial intelligence technology.
Universe will be available in Korean, English and Japanese in 134 countries. Interested fans can sign up for pre-reservation at the platform's website.
In addition to IZ*ONE and MONSTA X, the company plans to unveil nine other artists who will be joining the platform.
