Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Joe Biden's election as U.S. president could give South Korea more "room" in handling inter-Korean affairs, as he is expected to respect the alliance and listen more to what Seoul has to say on inter-Korean matters, experts said Sunday.
His "principled" diplomacy on North Korea, however, could raise tensions and fail to produce any immediate breakthrough in denuclearization talks, which experts said could make it hard for Seoul to pursue many of its envisioned cooperative and reconciliatory cross-border projects.
Biden has vowed to strengthen the alliance with its allies, including South Korea, in what appears aimed at differentiating himself from President Donald Trump, who has often derided friends and allies and denounced them as free riders.
------------
Unification minister urges N.K. to act in 'discreet, wise and flexible' manner during U.S. leadership change
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called for North Korea on Monday to act in a "discreet, wise and flexible" manner and refrain from provocations during the U.S. leadership transition so as to keep chances of progress in nuclear negotiations alive.
During a press meeting held at the ministry's inter-Korean dialogue office in Seoul, Lee also urged the North to carry out existing peace deals concluded with the United States and the South and demonstrate its denuclearization commitment to move the stalled peace process forward.
The remarks came amid heightening uncertainty over U.S. policy on the North in the wake of Joe Biden's election as U.S. president as well as concern that Pyongyang could carry out provocations to test the incoming administration.
------------
S. Korea proposes co-hosting youth sports competition with N. Korea
CHUNCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has made its first formal proposal to North Korea to co-host an upcoming international youth sports competition.
The province of Gangwon on the east coast of South Korea said Tuesday it sent a letter to Pyongyang in August, with the help of civic organizations that provide aid to the North, seeking an opportunity to stage the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics together.
Gangwon was named the host of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) event in January this year. Though the name of the host city is usually attached to the competition, the 2024 event has been simply called Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics, leaving open the possibility that the two Koreas would jointly host it.
(END)
