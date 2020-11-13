Hanwha Q3 net income up 36.6 pct. to 410.3 bln won
All News 14:55 November 13, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 410.3 billion won (US$367.9 million), up 36.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 636.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 387.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 10.1 percent to 11.67 trillion won.
