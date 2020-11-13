KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q3 net profit down 92.1 pct. to 3.2 bln won
All News 15:18 November 13, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 3.2 billion won (US$2.9 million), down 92.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 47.1 billion won, down 11.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 8.9 percent to 324 billion won.
(END)
