Some 13,000 visit royal palaces during festival despite pandemic

All News 16:31 November 13, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Some 13,000 people took part in a monthlong festival highlighting Korean royal palaces despite the new coronavirus pandemic, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Friday.

The royal palace festival, which ran from Oct. 10 to Nov. 8 at four palaces in central Seoul -- Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong -- as well as Jongmyo Shrine, offered visitors a chance to explore Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) era heritage both online and offline.

Around 13,000 people attended 12 programs that were held in-person while online content garnered over 2.17 million combined views on social media, according to CHA.

The government agency said that a media performance on the folk story of devoted daughter Shim Cheong that was held at Gyeongbok Palace and a moonlight walk at Changdeok Palace were especially popular among on-site events.

Among videos that were released on YouTube, the story of Joseon Dynasty princes who suffered tragic deaths was especially popular. A dance challenge with K-pop band Newkidd held as part of the festival on the video-sharing platform Tiktok topped 2.7 million views, according to CHA.

This photo, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration, shows actors performing a stage production of folk story Shim Cheong at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration, shows a night scenery of Changgyeong Palace in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Some 130 online programs of the festival will remain available on its official YouTube channel (https://url.kr/JIL1Tt).

The royal palace festival has become an exemplary model of a "safe festival" in times of COVID-19, CHA said in its press release. "We hope the visitors recognize palaces as beings living the present with the people, not just a legacy from the past," it added.

