Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 November 13, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Asiana Airlines 4,290 UP 310
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15550 0
KiaMtr 59,200 UP 200
CJ 80,300 DN 900
JWPHARMA 32,500 UP 500
LGInt 18,450 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 6,700 DN 50
SBC 10,000 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 127,000 DN 500
SK hynix 89,700 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 513,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,500 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,500 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,300 DN 1,000
Kogas 29,100 DN 1,000
Hanwha 26,650 UP 500
DB HiTek 34,550 UP 750
Daesang 25,050 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,790 DN 65
ORION Holdings 13,150 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,400 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 32,250 DN 650
HITEJINRO 33,500 DN 1,250
Yuhan 63,800 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 0
DOOSAN 48,550 DN 300
DaelimInd 81,100 DN 300
KAL 23,950 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,540 DN 160
LG Corp. 74,500 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,400 DN 400
BoryungPharm 16,400 UP 150
L&L 10,850 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,000 DN 450
Shinsegae 230,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 299,000 DN 500
SGBC 32,600 UP 1,100
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!