Asiana Airlines 4,290 UP 310

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15550 0

KiaMtr 59,200 UP 200

CJ 80,300 DN 900

JWPHARMA 32,500 UP 500

LGInt 18,450 DN 550

DongkukStlMill 6,700 DN 50

SBC 10,000 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 DN 300

Donga Socio Holdings 127,000 DN 500

SK hynix 89,700 UP 1,600

Youngpoong 513,000 DN 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 32,500 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,500 UP 400

SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,300 DN 1,000

Kogas 29,100 DN 1,000

Hanwha 26,650 UP 500

DB HiTek 34,550 UP 750

Daesang 25,050 DN 250

SKNetworks 4,790 DN 65

ORION Holdings 13,150 DN 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,400 UP 400

ShinhanGroup 32,250 DN 650

HITEJINRO 33,500 DN 1,250

Yuhan 63,800 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 0

DOOSAN 48,550 DN 300

DaelimInd 81,100 DN 300

KAL 23,950 DN 650

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,540 DN 160

LG Corp. 74,500 DN 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 80,400 DN 400

BoryungPharm 16,400 UP 150

L&L 10,850 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,000 DN 450

Shinsegae 230,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 299,000 DN 500

SGBC 32,600 UP 1,100

(MORE)