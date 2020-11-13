KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 78,900 DN 700
MANDO 44,700 UP 4,000
LotteFood 313,000 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 5,620 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 159,000 UP 6,000
KCC 163,500 DN 5,500
SKBP 166,000 UP 2,500
AmoreG 49,400 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 177,500 UP 3,500
BukwangPharm 24,200 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,500 UP 350
TaekwangInd 799,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
NHIS 10,400 DN 100
LOTTE 32,200 DN 900
SK Discovery 66,900 DN 200
Binggrae 56,000 DN 500
LS 56,600 DN 1,000
GC Corp 371,500 DN 9,500
GS E&C 30,400 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,150 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 501,000 DN 14,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,600 DN 200
POSCO 236,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 69,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 176,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,700 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,100 UP 85
GCH Corp 34,800 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 90,000 DN 1,300
DB INSURANCE 46,300 DN 750
SamsungElec 63,200 UP 2,200
KPIC 226,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,450 UP 10
SKC 81,800 DN 500
GS Retail 33,700 DN 350
Ottogi 556,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 64,500 DN 3,500
F&F 92,900 DN 2,900
MERITZ SECU 3,575 DN 55
(MORE)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
Seoul to launch city-wide response system against violation of public mask rules
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 100 for 5th day; enhanced virus curbs in the offing
-
3
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
4
(4th LD) Moon, Biden agree to cooperate closely on N. Korean nuke issue in phone call
-
5
(URGENT) Biden tells Moon he is looking forward to working together on shared challenges, such as N. Korea