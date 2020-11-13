Hyosung 78,900 DN 700

MANDO 44,700 UP 4,000

LotteFood 313,000 DN 4,000

NEXENTIRE 5,620 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 159,000 UP 6,000

KCC 163,500 DN 5,500

SKBP 166,000 UP 2,500

AmoreG 49,400 DN 500

HyundaiMtr 177,500 UP 3,500

BukwangPharm 24,200 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 46,500 UP 350

TaekwangInd 799,000 DN 2,000

SsangyongCement 5,550 0

NHIS 10,400 DN 100

LOTTE 32,200 DN 900

SK Discovery 66,900 DN 200

Binggrae 56,000 DN 500

LS 56,600 DN 1,000

GC Corp 371,500 DN 9,500

GS E&C 30,400 UP 200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,150 DN 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 501,000 DN 14,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,600 DN 200

POSCO 236,000 DN 500

SPC SAMLIP 69,900 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 176,500 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,700 DN 200

KUMHOTIRE 4,100 UP 85

GCH Corp 34,800 DN 1,200

LotteChilsung 90,000 DN 1,300

DB INSURANCE 46,300 DN 750

SamsungElec 63,200 UP 2,200

KPIC 226,000 DN 6,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,450 UP 10

SKC 81,800 DN 500

GS Retail 33,700 DN 350

Ottogi 556,000 DN 6,000

IlyangPharm 64,500 DN 3,500

F&F 92,900 DN 2,900

MERITZ SECU 3,575 DN 55

(MORE)