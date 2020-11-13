KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 80,400 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 53,700 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 150,500 UP 7,000
Hanssem 93,800 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,250 DN 200
KSOE 92,300 DN 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,200 DN 150
OCI 65,400 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 55,000 DN 900
KorZinc 385,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,010 DN 10
SYC 51,600 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 36,300 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 42,650 DN 100
S-Oil 63,800 DN 900
LG Innotek 155,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 266,500 DN 12,000
HMM 14,400 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 46,200 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 138,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 240,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,050 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 100
S-1 83,200 DN 200
Hanchem 163,000 UP 8,000
DWS 31,250 DN 1,000
UNID 45,050 DN 550
KEPCO 21,350 UP 400
SamsungSecu 35,250 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 8,570 DN 460
SKTelecom 229,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 53,800 UP 500
HyundaiElev 40,200 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,600 DN 250
Hanon Systems 13,550 0
SK 209,000 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 3,855 DN 50
GKL 14,350 DN 50
Handsome 29,300 DN 500
COWAY 73,200 DN 900
(MORE)
