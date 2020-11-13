KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,700 DN 2,300
IBK 9,020 DN 40
NamhaeChem 8,320 DN 110
DONGSUH 29,500 0
BGF 4,595 UP 10
SamsungEng 11,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 0
PanOcean 4,225 DN 285
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 21,250 DN 300
KT 23,500 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 15,700 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 600
KT&G 84,700 DN 900
DHICO 16,450 UP 50
LG Display 14,750 DN 250
Kangwonland 22,400 DN 600
NAVER 281,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 365,500 UP 8,000
NCsoft 808,000 UP 17,000
DSME 24,200 UP 200
DSINFRA 8,610 DN 80
DWEC 3,525 DN 75
Donga ST 88,400 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 366,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 172,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 29,200 DN 100
LGH&H 1,576,000 DN 31,000
LGCHEM 705,000 UP 13,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,900 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,450 UP 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 85,600 DN 500
Celltrion 290,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 24,700 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 94,200 DN 1,100
