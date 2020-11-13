LOTTE SHOPPING 96,700 DN 2,300

IBK 9,020 DN 40

NamhaeChem 8,320 DN 110

DONGSUH 29,500 0

BGF 4,595 UP 10

SamsungEng 11,950 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 0

PanOcean 4,225 DN 285

SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 21,250 DN 300

KT 23,500 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152500 DN500

LOTTE TOUR 15,700 UP 100

LG Uplus 11,500 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 600

KT&G 84,700 DN 900

DHICO 16,450 UP 50

LG Display 14,750 DN 250

Kangwonland 22,400 DN 600

NAVER 281,000 UP 2,000

Kakao 365,500 UP 8,000

NCsoft 808,000 UP 17,000

DSME 24,200 UP 200

DSINFRA 8,610 DN 80

DWEC 3,525 DN 75

Donga ST 88,400 UP 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 366,500 UP 500

DongwonF&B 172,000 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 29,200 DN 100

LGH&H 1,576,000 DN 31,000

LGCHEM 705,000 UP 13,000

KEPCO E&C 16,700 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,900 DN 300

HALLA HOLDINGS 35,450 UP 950

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 85,600 DN 500

Celltrion 290,000 DN 2,000

Huchems 24,700 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 94,200 DN 1,100

(MORE)