KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,900 DN 600
KIH 74,000 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 32,250 DN 550
GS 36,500 DN 1,350
CJ CGV 21,500 DN 200
LIG Nex1 29,600 0
Fila Holdings 44,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,650 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 1,895 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 DN 2,500
LF 15,800 UP 50
FOOSUNG 9,810 DN 180
SK Innovation 156,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 25,900 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 44,950 DN 1,400
Hansae 17,650 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 65,300 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 29,250 DN 250
KOLON IND 37,950 DN 250
HanmiPharm 284,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 5,980 DN 110
emart 164,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY325 50 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 47,200 UP 500
HANJINKAL 77,800 DN 7,000
DoubleUGames 61,400 UP 100
CUCKOO 96,000 DN 1,100
COSMAX 111,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 757,000 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 60,400 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 32,050 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,600 DN 350
Netmarble 126,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S251000 DN4500
ORION 112,500 DN 3,500
BGF Retail 136,500 0
SKCHEM 403,000 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 20,850 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,770 DN 180
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
-
1
Seoul to launch city-wide response system against violation of public mask rules
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 100 for 5th day; enhanced virus curbs in the offing
-
3
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
4
(4th LD) Moon, Biden agree to cooperate closely on N. Korean nuke issue in phone call
-
5
(URGENT) Biden tells Moon he is looking forward to working together on shared challenges, such as N. Korea