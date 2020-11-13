Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cosmax Q3 net income down 57 pct. to 625 mln won

All News 15:47 November 13, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 625 million won (US$560,237), down 57 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 33.7 percent on-year to 13.9 billion won. Revenue increased 1 percent to 320.7 billion won.
