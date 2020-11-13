Korean Air's parent company mulls acquisition of Asiana from creditors
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co., said Friday it will consider acquiring Asiana Airlines Inc. if the carrier's creditors make an official proposal.
Hanjin made the remarks in response to reports that the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) proposed to invest in shares to be issued by Hanjin KAL and the holding company of Hanjin Group will use the money to buy the debt-laden carrier.
"The KDB is likely to make an announcement involving the sale of Asiana next week and Korean Air also looks set to release its statement on the matter," a Hanjin official told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.
The KDB said Thursday a deal with Hanjin is among various options under consideration, but nothing has been determined at this moment.
Hanjin's remarks comes also in response to a statement released by an alliance led by Cho Hyun-ah, an estranged sister of Korean Air Chairman Won-tae, that takes issue with the KDB's plan to sell Asiana through Hanjin KAL to Korean Air.
"Hanjin KAL is capable of raising more than 1 trillion won (US$896 million) through the sale of its non-core assets and other means, which means it does not need to issue new shares to raise capital. It is Korean Air that needs a capital injection, not Hanjin KAL," Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI), the activist equity fund representing the alliance, said in the statement.
The alliance called on Asiana's creditors and Hanjin KAL management to have "close consultations" to protect the value of Hanjin KAL shareholders.
"Acquiring Asiana which is suffering the worst financial difficulties amid the virus crisis could result in heavy losses for shareholders and creditors in terms of industrial synergies," according to the KCGI statement.
The 44-year-old chairman had sparred with Hyun-ah, 45, as she formed the alliance with the KCGI and local builder Bando Engineering & Construction Co. in January and argued that inviting a professional manager would help improve the group's management, financial status and shareholder value.
But the three-party alliance failed to dethrone Won-tae, chairman of Hanjin Group and Korean Air, in a family feud.
The alliance is widely expected to make another attempt at Hanjin KAL's shareholders meeting in March next year.
The alliance has recently increased their combined stake in Hanjin KAL to 46.71 percent, higher than 41.3 percent held by the 44-year-old chairman, his mother, younger sister, related parties, Delta Air Lines, Inc. and the country's leading messaging app, Kakao Corp.
The KDB is reportedly in talks with Hanjin to sell a controlling 30.77 percent stake in Asiana Airlines, the country's second-biggest carrier, to Korean Air through the latter's parent firm.
The majority Asiana stake is held by Kumho Industrial Co., an affiliate of airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate Kumho Asiana Group, but the KDB as main creditor is in charge of the sale of Asiana.
In September, Asiana's creditors -- the KDB and the Export-Import Bank of Korea -- decided to end a drawn-out deal to sell Asiana as they failed to iron out differences over acquisition terms with HDC Hyundai Development Co. amid an extended coronavirus pandemic.
The HDC-led consortium initially signed the deal to acquire Asiana from Kumho Industrial, as well as new Asiana shares to be issued and the carrier's six affiliates, for 2.5 trillion won.
But HDC later demanded a renegotiation with Kumho and the creditors over the terms and another round of due diligence on Asiana to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the airline industry. The demand was rejected by the creditors.
On Friday, Hanjin KAL plunged 8.3 percent to 77,800 won and Korean Air fell 2.6 percent to 23,950 won on the news, far underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.7 percent gain.
But Asiana Airlines jumped 7.8 percent to 4,290 won and its listed budget carrier unit Air Busan Co. rose 6.8 percent to 3,845 won.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
