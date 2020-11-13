GS Holdings Q3 net profit up 11.3 pct. to 271.1 bln won
All News 16:02 November 13, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 271.1 billion won (US$243 million), up 11.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 474.1 billion won, down 14 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 13.1 percent to 3.92 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
Seoul to launch city-wide response system against violation of public mask rules
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 2-month high, tougher restrictions under review
-
3
(URGENT) Biden tells Moon he is looking forward to working together on shared challenges, such as N. Korea
-
4
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 100 for 5th day; enhanced virus curbs in the offing