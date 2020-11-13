Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Holdings Q3 net profit up 11.3 pct. to 271.1 bln won

All News 16:02 November 13, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 271.1 billion won (US$243 million), up 11.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 474.1 billion won, down 14 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 13.1 percent to 3.92 trillion won.
