Bears' manager juggles lineup after demoralizing loss in KBO postseason
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Having lost a bit of momentum in their South Korean baseball postseason series, the Doosan Bears will come out with a new-look lineup against the KT Wiz on Friday.
Manager Kim Tae-hyoung had stuck to the identical lineup for four straight Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason games, dating back to the previous series against the LG Twins. But after his team managed just four hits in a 5-2 loss to the Wiz in Game 3 of the best-of-five second round on Thursday, Kim decided it was time for a change.
First baseman Oh Jae-il will move down from No. 3 to No. 8. He's batting only 1-for-12 in the series, including 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over the past two games.
Right fielder Park Kun-woo moves from No. 9 to leadoff. Third baseman Heo Kyoung-min, who left Thursday's game early with dizziness, is back in the lineup but will be batting seventh, instead of his usual fifth.
Second baseman Choi Joo-hwan will make his first start of the postseason after recovering from foot injury. He had been limited to pinch-hitting duties but will bat fifth Friday.
Oh Jae-won, who had been handling second base duties, has tweaked his right knee, according to the manager. Oh was already dealing with soreness in the left knee.
The Bears still lead the series 2-1 and will clinch a spot in their sixth straight Korean Series with a win Friday.
Kim said he'll have his bullpen ready to come in early in the game if necessary, depending on how starter Yoo Hee-kwan performs.
"It'd be ideal if Yoo Hee-kwan can give us a long outing," Kim said in his pregame media session at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "We'll have relievers up early and send them out early when we can."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
1
Seoul to launch city-wide response system against violation of public mask rules
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 2-month high, tougher restrictions under review
-
3
(URGENT) Biden tells Moon he is looking forward to working together on shared challenges, such as N. Korea
-
4
Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 100 for 5th day; enhanced virus curbs in the offing