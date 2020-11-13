S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 13, 2020
All News 16:30 November 13, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.699 0.701 -0.2
3-year TB 0.965 0.969 -0.4
10-year TB 1.627 1.650 -2.3
2-year MSB 0.859 0.868 -0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.253 2.256 -0.3
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
